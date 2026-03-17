Make unforgettable memories with your little ones at Elmo’s Got the Moves—the all-new Sesame Street Live show coming to your neighborhood!

This exciting show will have kids and parents alike out of their seats and moving and dancing along with Elmo and his Sesame Street friends as they dance, stretch, and play along to fan-favorite songs, including “Sunny Days,” “Elmo’s Got the Moves,” and “Letter of the Day.”

Families will discover fun and playful ways to move—from yoga and jumping rope to cartwheeling and silly dance moves— all in a welcoming environment that brings the magic of Sesame Street from the screen to the stage. More than just a show, Elmo’s Got the Moves is a shared moment of laughter and learning - an experience you and your child will treasure long after the final song.