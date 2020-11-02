While Santa is hard at work at the North Pole, we know parents and guardians need some time to gift shop too! Elf camp is the perfect time to drop off the kids at the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum for 3 hours to make gifts, cards, play games, and have fun!

What to expect:

Kids will have time to make 4 gifts each to give to friends or family. Additionally each child will be able make tags, cards, and a place setting to leave out for Santa when he comes. Holiday music and games will be played, and a special storytime.

What about COVID-19?

Groups are small, masks are required, and social distances between parties is enforced. Chaperoned mask breaks as needed, and hand washing between activities. All shared gift making supplies are sanitized between use.

$25 per child; ages 5+