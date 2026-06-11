Dream Builders Parent and Me: Learn to Sew

× Expand The Foundry

Join us for hands-on creativity and problem-solving through The Foundry’s Dream Builders Program!

Funded by Foundation214, this Dream Builders class invites adults and middle schoolers to team up, innovate, and learn hands-on STEAM skills in our Makerspace!

Textile Orientation Safety Class: Learn to Sew

In this orientation & safety class, you'll learn how to operate our sewing machines, get comfortable with essential sewing terms, and pick up handy tips and tricks — all while working on a fun hands-on project!

This class is designed for parents/guardians, and their children to enjoy together!

What you will learn:

How to safely operate a sewing machine

Essential sewing terms and what they mean

Tips and tricks to make sewing easier

How to complete a hands-on sewing project

Completing this class gives you and your child access of our Textile Lab during Open Maker Hours (Mondays 6-9pm and Saturdays 9am-1pm) to learn and use tools for their projects with the help of our knowledgeable supervisors.

Important Information:

Please arrive at least 10 minutes before class starts to fill out the liability waiver

Select one adult ticket and one ticket for each child

This is an Orientation - Safety class

Youth as young as 10 (5th grade), must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times

For questions e-mail el@thefounrybuffalo.org

What to Bring:

Yourself and your child

Eligibility:

Open to students in 5th - 8th grade in Fall 2026, you can enroll in any number of sessions (not limited to just one).

Students must be enrolled in Buffalo Public/Charter Schools or reside in one of the following priority zip codes as identified by the United Way: 14201, 14202, 14204, 14206, 14207, 14208, 14209, 14210, 14211, 14212, 14213, 14215, 14216, 14218, 14220

Cancellation Policy:

www.thefoundrybuffalo.org/cancellation-policy

More About The Foundry:

www.thefoundrybuffalo.org