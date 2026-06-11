Dream Builders Parent and Me: Learn to Sew
to
The Foundry 298 Northampton St., Buffalo, New York 14208
The Foundry
Join us for hands-on creativity and problem-solving through The Foundry’s Dream Builders Program!
Funded by Foundation214, this Dream Builders class invites adults and middle schoolers to team up, innovate, and learn hands-on STEAM skills in our Makerspace!
Textile Orientation Safety Class: Learn to Sew
In this orientation & safety class, you'll learn how to operate our sewing machines, get comfortable with essential sewing terms, and pick up handy tips and tricks — all while working on a fun hands-on project!
This class is designed for parents/guardians, and their children to enjoy together!
What you will learn:
How to safely operate a sewing machine
Essential sewing terms and what they mean
Tips and tricks to make sewing easier
How to complete a hands-on sewing project
Completing this class gives you and your child access of our Textile Lab during Open Maker Hours (Mondays 6-9pm and Saturdays 9am-1pm) to learn and use tools for their projects with the help of our knowledgeable supervisors.
Important Information:
Please arrive at least 10 minutes before class starts to fill out the liability waiver
Select one adult ticket and one ticket for each child
This is an Orientation - Safety class
Youth as young as 10 (5th grade), must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times
For questions e-mail el@thefounrybuffalo.org
What to Bring:
Yourself and your child
Eligibility:
Open to students in 5th - 8th grade in Fall 2026, you can enroll in any number of sessions (not limited to just one).
Students must be enrolled in Buffalo Public/Charter Schools or reside in one of the following priority zip codes as identified by the United Way: 14201, 14202, 14204, 14206, 14207, 14208, 14209, 14210, 14211, 14212, 14213, 14215, 14216, 14218, 14220
Cancellation Policy:
www.thefoundrybuffalo.org/cancellation-policy
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