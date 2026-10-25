Dream Builders Parent & Me: Intro to Cricut Machines

× Expand The Foundry

Join us for hands-on creativity and problem-solving through The Foundry’s Dream Builders Program!

Funded by Foundation214, this Dream Builders class invites adults and middle schoolers to team up, innovate, and learn hands-on STEAM skills in our Makerspace

Textile Orientation Safety Class: Intro to Cricut Machines

In this orientation & safety class, parents and kids will team up to create a custom design and bring it to life on a t-shirt or a mug using our Cricut machine. Laptops provided!

This class is designed for parents/guardians, and their children to enjoy together!

What you will learn:

How to create a custom design together

How to use the Cricut machine

How to use Cricut Design Space (software)

How to apply your design to a t-shirt or mug

Completing this class gives you and your child access of our Textile Lab during Open Maker Hours (Mondays 6-9pm and Saturdays 9am-1pm) to learn and use tools for their projects with the help of our knowledgeable supervisors.

Important Information:

Please arrive at least 10 minutes before class starts to fill out the liability waiver

Select one adult ticket and one ticket for each child

This is an Orientation - Safety class

Youth as young as 10 (5th grade), must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times

For questions e-mail el@thefounrybuffalo.org

No-Show Policy:

Our Dream Builders program is grant funded, which allows us to reach as many families as possible. Behind every class are hours of planning, prep, and instructor time, so when a seat goes unused, it's a missed opportunity for another family who could have taken that spot.

If you register for a class and can no longer attend, please let us know so we can release your ticket to someone else. If you have any questions or need to cancel, reach out to El at el@thefoundrybuffalo.org.

Please note: If you register and do not show up to class without notifying us beforehand, you will no longer be able to register for or attend future Dream Builder classes.

For More Information about our Makerspaces Visit: www.thefoundrybuffalo.org/makerspaces

Eligibility:

Open to students in 5th - 8th grade in Fall 2026, you can enroll in any number of sessions (not limited to just one).

Students must be enrolled in Buffalo Public/Charter Schools or reside in one of the following priority zip codes as identified by the United Way: 14201, 14202, 14204, 14206, 14207, 14208, 14209, 14210, 14211, 14212, 14213, 14215, 14216, 14218, 14220

Cancellation Policy:

www.thefoundrybuffalo.org/cancellation-policy