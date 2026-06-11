Dream Builders Parent and Me: Chain Reactions

× Expand The Foundry

Join us for hands-on creativity and problem-solving through The Foundry’s Dream Builders Program!

Funded by Foundation214, this Dream Builders class invites adults and middle schoolers to team up, innovate, and learn hands-on STEAM skills in our Makerspace!

Chain Reactions - Rube Goldberg Machines

Parents and kids will work side by side to design and build their very own chain reaction machine — also known as a Rube Goldberg machine! Using everyday materials, you'll engineer a series of steps that trigger each other one by one to complete a simple task. It's a fun, creative, and hands-on challenge that combines imagination with problem solving. All materials provided

This class is designed for parents/guardians, and their children to enjoy together!

What you will learn:

What a Rube Goldberg machine is and how it works

How to plan and map out a chain reaction

How to build and test each step of your machine

How to troubleshoot and adjust when things don't go as planned

How to work as a team to bring your design to life

Important Information:

Please arrive at least 10 minutes before class starts to fill out the liability waiver

Select one adult ticket and one ticket for each child

This is not an Orientation - Safety class

Youth as young as 10 (5th grade), must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times

For questions e-mail el@thefounrybuffalo.org

For More Information about our Makerspaces Visit:

www.thefoundrybuffalo.org/makerspaces

What to Bring:

Yourself and your child

Your creativity

Eligibility:

Open to students in 5th - 8th grade in Fall 2026, you can enroll in any number of sessions (not limited to just one).

Students must be enrolled in Buffalo Public/Charter Schools or reside in one of the following priority zip codes as identified by the United Way: 14201, 14202, 14204, 14206, 14207, 14208, 14209, 14210, 14211, 14212, 14213, 14215, 14216, 14218, 14220

Cancellation Policy:

www.thefoundrybuffalo.org/cancellation-policy

More About The Foundry:

www.thefoundrybuffalo.org