Dream Builders Parent and Me: Chain Reactions
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The Foundry 298 Northampton St., Buffalo, New York 14208
The Foundry
Join us for hands-on creativity and problem-solving through The Foundry’s Dream Builders Program!
Funded by Foundation214, this Dream Builders class invites adults and middle schoolers to team up, innovate, and learn hands-on STEAM skills in our Makerspace!
Chain Reactions - Rube Goldberg Machines
Parents and kids will work side by side to design and build their very own chain reaction machine — also known as a Rube Goldberg machine! Using everyday materials, you'll engineer a series of steps that trigger each other one by one to complete a simple task. It's a fun, creative, and hands-on challenge that combines imagination with problem solving. All materials provided
This class is designed for parents/guardians, and their children to enjoy together!
What you will learn:
What a Rube Goldberg machine is and how it works
How to plan and map out a chain reaction
How to build and test each step of your machine
How to troubleshoot and adjust when things don't go as planned
How to work as a team to bring your design to life
Important Information:
Please arrive at least 10 minutes before class starts to fill out the liability waiver
Select one adult ticket and one ticket for each child
This is not an Orientation - Safety class
Youth as young as 10 (5th grade), must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times
For questions e-mail el@thefounrybuffalo.org
For More Information about our Makerspaces Visit:
www.thefoundrybuffalo.org/makerspaces
What to Bring:
Yourself and your child
Your creativity
Eligibility:
Open to students in 5th - 8th grade in Fall 2026, you can enroll in any number of sessions (not limited to just one).
Students must be enrolled in Buffalo Public/Charter Schools or reside in one of the following priority zip codes as identified by the United Way: 14201, 14202, 14204, 14206, 14207, 14208, 14209, 14210, 14211, 14212, 14213, 14215, 14216, 14218, 14220
Cancellation Policy:
www.thefoundrybuffalo.org/cancellation-policy
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