× Expand EAU staff

We'll supply the dogs, you bring the smiles to "Doggone Fun at the Library" on Saturday, May 9th at 10:30 AM - 2:00 PM at the Aurora Town Public Library. Children ages 6-11 will enjoy dog-related fun, including Read to a Dog and a scavenger hunt; with visits from local author Megan Ross, Diamonds in the Ruff Animal Rescue, and Sit n' Stay Dog Training. See www.buffalolib.org for detailed schedule. To sign up, stop by 550 Main Street, call 716-652-4440, or visit https://bit.ly/ATPLprograms.