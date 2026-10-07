× Expand abiber DinoFEST Nov 2026 1080x1080 - 1

We had so much fun with our weekend-long DinoFEST back in March, that we’re running it back… WAY back… to the Triassic Period and beyond! The weekend of November 7 and 8 will be prehistoric pandemonium for paleontologists of all ages at the Museum!

This time around, we’re adding all-new experiences, including three showings per day of the movie, T. REX, a chance to meet real-life paleontologists on Saturday afternoon to learn how they dig up the prehistoric past, and a dinosaur show on stage in our auditorium on Sunday afternoon.

While there are no La Brea Tar Pits around here, we are bringing back the wildly popular giant foam dig pit and Oobleck pits! And because last year’s demand was off the charts, we’re bringing in more Fossil Sifting Bags and Stuff‑A‑Dino kits! A limited number of sifting bags are available for pre‑purchase with your child’s ticket. Secure yours in advance and save time in line!

Museum Members get $5 admission to DinoFEST.