Enjoy all your favorite DinoFEST activities, and check out some new experiences!

Explore our oversized foam dino dig pit

Get your hands dirty in our oobleck pits

Keep your dino-hunting eyes peeled for our wandering life-sized Theropod friend, Spike, throughout the day!

Test your dino identification skills in our Name That Dino sessions in our auditorium

Enjoy special encounters with our Baby Stanley character

Check out some of the museum’s prehistoric collections

and stop at one of our many activity and demo stations throughout the museum exploring dinosaurs, paleontology, and geology!

You can also take part our optional activities throughout the day:

Fossil sifting bags: $12, pre-purchase available Pan for fossils and gems at our optional sluice sifting station

Stuff-a-Dino: $20 Create your own prehistoric friend

SATURDAY ONLY Paint-a-Dino: $6 Add some art to your day with our optional take-home craft!

SUNDAY ONLY Beaded Dinosaur: $6 Create your own beaded stegosaurus!

Due to the incredible demand for these optional add-ons last year, we’re ordering larger quantities for 2026!

General admission to DinoFEST is FREE for museum members, so consider adding a membership to your cart to start saving!

Get Tickets:

Our pre-purchased ticket line returns for 2026 for expedited entry!