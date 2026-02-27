DinoFEST
Buffalo Museum of Science 1020 Humboldt Pkwy., Buffalo, New York 14211
Enjoy all your favorite DinoFEST activities, and check out some new experiences!
- Explore our oversized foam dino dig pit
- Get your hands dirty in our oobleck pits
- Keep your dino-hunting eyes peeled for our wandering life-sized Theropod friend, Spike, throughout the day!
- Test your dino identification skills in our Name That Dino sessions in our auditorium
- Enjoy special encounters with our Baby Stanley character
- Check out some of the museum’s prehistoric collections
- and stop at one of our many activity and demo stations throughout the museum exploring dinosaurs, paleontology, and geology!
You can also take part our optional activities throughout the day:
- Fossil sifting bags: $12, pre-purchase available Pan for fossils and gems at our optional sluice sifting station
- Stuff-a-Dino: $20 Create your own prehistoric friend
- SATURDAY ONLY Paint-a-Dino: $6 Add some art to your day with our optional take-home craft!
- SUNDAY ONLY Beaded Dinosaur: $6 Create your own beaded stegosaurus!
- Due to the incredible demand for these optional add-ons last year, we’re ordering larger quantities for 2026!
General admission to DinoFEST is FREE for museum members, so consider adding a membership to your cart to start saving!
Get Tickets:
Our pre-purchased ticket line returns for 2026 for expedited entry!
Info
Science & Technology