Enjoy all your favorite DinoFEST activities, and check out some new experiences!

  • Explore our oversized foam dino dig pit
  • Get your hands dirty in our oobleck pits
  • Keep your dino-hunting eyes peeled for our wandering life-sized Theropod friend, Spike, throughout the day! 
  • Test your dino identification skills in our Name That Dino sessions in our auditorium
  • Enjoy special encounters with our Baby Stanley character
  • Check out some of the museum’s prehistoric collections
  • and stop at one of our many activity and demo stations throughout the museum exploring dinosaurs, paleontology, and geology!

You can also take part our optional activities throughout the day:

  • Fossil sifting bags: $12, pre-purchase available Pan for fossils and gems at our optional sluice sifting station
  • Stuff-a-Dino: $20 Create your own prehistoric friend
  • SATURDAY ONLY Paint-a-Dino: $6 Add some art to your day with our optional take-home craft!
  • SUNDAY ONLY Beaded Dinosaur: $6 Create your own beaded stegosaurus!
  • Due to the incredible demand for these optional add-ons last year, we’re ordering larger quantities for 2026!

General admission to DinoFEST is FREE for museum members, so consider adding a membership to your cart to start saving!

