Building a Positive Relationship with Your Child
December 5 & 19 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
This workshop will help parents and caregivers identify:
• Tips and tricks on how to build a positive relationship with your child
• Strategies on how to make expectations more clear for your child
• Bonding activities to help promote positive adult and child behavior both in home and community
• Your child’s behavior and what is happening before and after the behavior
• Tips and strategies to support your child during their daily routines
CTLE Credits are Available for Professionals!
Family Program, Free Event, Workshops