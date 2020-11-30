Building a Positive Relationship with Your Child

December 5 & 19 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

This workshop will help parents and caregivers identify:

• Tips and tricks on how to build a positive relationship with your child

• Strategies on how to make expectations more clear for your child

• Bonding activities to help promote positive adult and child behavior both in home and community

• Your child’s behavior and what is happening before and after the behavior

• Tips and strategies to support your child during their daily routines

CTLE Credits are Available for Professionals!

info@parentnetworkwny.org