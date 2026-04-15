Danceability's 19th Annual Community Performances: "Paving the Way"

× Expand Katlin & Krystal

Danceability will be holding its 19th Annual Performances on Saturday May 9th, 2026 at 1:00 & 6:00 at Kenmore West High School. This is a family-friendly community event that celebrates music, dance and inclusion. Danceability is a nonprofit dance and movement program for children and adults with special needs. The shows are danceability's biggest fundraiser of the year and a fun family event with music, dance and even a huge basket raffle!