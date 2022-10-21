Join us for our newest exhibit in the Gardens After Dark series, Creatures After Dark! This incredible after dark experience will fill you with excitement and wonder as you explore our collection of cool creatures made out of plants, large crystals and geodes from Past and Present, all under spectacular lights! The Botanical Gardens will be filled with several cool, colorful creatures made out of LIVE plants including dinosaur succulent topiaries, a coleus peacock, moss-made dinosaurs, a giant buffalo, a dragonfly, a shark, and more planty friends taking on new characters giving "plant-life" a whole new meaning! You'll also be dazzled by hundreds of vibrant colored coleus, AND our historic Mum Exhibit!

Additional dates: October 14, 16, 20, 21, 23, 28, 29, 30.