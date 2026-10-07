Crafterday

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Kenmore Branch Library 160 Delaware Road, Kenmore, New York 14217

The first Saturday of each month is Crafterday at Kenmore. This month we're making yummy pie banners!

Recommended for ages 5-12 (children younger than 5 can attend with a caregiver, children older than 12 can attend if interested).

Registration required. Call 716-873-2842 or stop in the library to register.

Info

Kenmore Branch Library 160 Delaware Road, Kenmore, New York 14217
Crafts & Hobbies, Free Event, Library Program
716-873-2842