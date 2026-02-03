Crafterday

to

Kenmore Branch Library 160 Delaware Road, Kenmore, New York 14217

The first Saturday of each month is Crafterday at Kenmore. This month we're making mini heart lanterns!

Recommended for ages 5-12 (children younger than 5 can attend with a caregiver, children older than 12 can attend if interested). 

Registration required. Call 716-873-2842 or stop in the library to register.

Info

Kenmore Branch Library 160 Delaware Road, Kenmore, New York 14217
Crafts & Hobbies, Free Event, Library Program
716-873-2842
to
Google Calendar - Crafterday - 2026-02-07 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Crafterday - 2026-02-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Crafterday - 2026-02-07 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Crafterday - 2026-02-07 10:00:00 ical