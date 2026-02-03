Crafterday
Kenmore Branch Library 160 Delaware Road, Kenmore, New York 14217
The first Saturday of each month is Crafterday at Kenmore. This month we're making mini heart lanterns!
Recommended for ages 5-12 (children younger than 5 can attend with a caregiver, children older than 12 can attend if interested).
Registration required. Call 716-873-2842 or stop in the library to register.
