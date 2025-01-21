Craft Supply Swap
to
Kenmore Branch Library 160 Delaware Road, Kenmore, New York 14217
×
Kenmore Library
Do you have craft supplies you don't use? Do you need craft supplies you don't have? Come to the Kenmore Library's first ever CRAFT SUPPLY SWAP!
Items can be dropped off during the library's open hours starting on January 13 until the day of the event. Leftover supplies will be donated to Stitch Buffalo.
No registration required.
Info
Kenmore Branch Library 160 Delaware Road, Kenmore, New York 14217
Crafts & Hobbies, Free Event, Library Program