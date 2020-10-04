Craft and Carry - Monster Magnets
The Kenilworth Library 318 Montrose Ave., Buffalo, New York 14223
Kenilworth Branch Library
Monster Magnets
Free take home crafting kits for kids ages 5 - 10. This month features Monster Magnets. A lot of fun and a little bit spooky! Limit one kit per child, must be present to receive. Available while supplies last. Pick up anytime during the library's open hours.
Crafts & Hobbies, Free Event, Halloween, Library Program