Craft and Carry - Monster Magnets

The Kenilworth Library 318 Montrose Ave., Buffalo, New York 14223

Free take home crafting kits for kids ages 5 - 10. This month features Monster Magnets. A lot of fun and a little bit spooky! Limit one kit per child, must be present to receive. Available while supplies last. Pick up anytime during the library's open hours.

Crafts & Hobbies, Free Event, Halloween, Library Program
716-834-7657
