Craft in a Bag!
Dudley Branch Library 2010 South Park Ave., Buffalo, New York 14220
Each week check out our Facebook page for the newest Craft in a Bag project. Each week's craft is packaged to take home, with a video tutorial posted on our FaceBook (www.facebook.com/dudleylibrary) page every Saturday. While supplies last. One bag per child.
Funding provided by Buffalo & Erie County Public Library’s generous 2019 Yearend Appeal donors.
Info
