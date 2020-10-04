Craft in a Bag!

to

Dudley Branch Library 2010 South Park Ave., Buffalo, New York 14220

Each week check out our Facebook page for the newest Craft in a Bag project. Each week's craft is packaged to take home, with a video tutorial posted on our FaceBook (www.facebook.com/dudleylibrary) page every Saturday. While supplies last. One bag per child.

Funding provided by Buffalo & Erie County Public Library’s generous 2019 Yearend Appeal donors.

Info

Dudley Branch Library 2010 South Park Ave., Buffalo, New York 14220
Crafts & Hobbies, Family Program, Free Event, Library Program
716-823-1854
to
Google Calendar - Craft in a Bag! - 2020-10-10 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Craft in a Bag! - 2020-10-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Craft in a Bag! - 2020-10-10 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Craft in a Bag! - 2020-10-10 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Craft in a Bag! - 2020-10-17 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Craft in a Bag! - 2020-10-17 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Craft in a Bag! - 2020-10-17 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Craft in a Bag! - 2020-10-17 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Craft in a Bag! - 2020-10-24 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Craft in a Bag! - 2020-10-24 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Craft in a Bag! - 2020-10-24 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Craft in a Bag! - 2020-10-24 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Craft in a Bag! - 2020-10-31 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Craft in a Bag! - 2020-10-31 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Craft in a Bag! - 2020-10-31 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Craft in a Bag! - 2020-10-31 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Craft in a Bag! - 2020-11-07 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Craft in a Bag! - 2020-11-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Craft in a Bag! - 2020-11-07 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Craft in a Bag! - 2020-11-07 10:00:00 ical