Contactless Food Drive for FeedMore WNY with a special appearance from Buffalo's Best Batman

to

Eastern Hills Mall 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville, New York 14226

Erie County Legislator Ed Rath and the BFLO Store teaming up to host a Contactless Food Drive to benefit FeedMore WNY, with a special appearance from Buffalo's Best Batman!

Drop off at the Eastern Hills Mall 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville, NY

Sunday, October 25 from 9am to 12pm

Items sought: PB&J, Canned food, including tuna, baby wipes and diapers

For questions call 716-858-8676

Info

Eastern Hills Mall 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville, New York 14226
Children's Entertainment, For A Good Cause, Free Event
716-858-8676
to
Google Calendar - Contactless Food Drive for FeedMore WNY with a special appearance from Buffalo's Best Batman - 2020-10-25 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Contactless Food Drive for FeedMore WNY with a special appearance from Buffalo's Best Batman - 2020-10-25 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Contactless Food Drive for FeedMore WNY with a special appearance from Buffalo's Best Batman - 2020-10-25 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Contactless Food Drive for FeedMore WNY with a special appearance from Buffalo's Best Batman - 2020-10-25 09:00:00 ical