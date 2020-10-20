Contactless Food Drive for FeedMore WNY with a special appearance from Buffalo's Best Batman
Eastern Hills Mall 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville, New York 14226
Legislator Ed Rath
Contactless Food Drive Event Flyer
Erie County Legislator Ed Rath and the BFLO Store teaming up to host a Contactless Food Drive to benefit FeedMore WNY, with a special appearance from Buffalo's Best Batman!
Drop off at the Eastern Hills Mall 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville, NY
Sunday, October 25 from 9am to 12pm
Items sought: PB&J, Canned food, including tuna, baby wipes and diapers
For questions call 716-858-8676
Children's Entertainment, For A Good Cause, Free Event