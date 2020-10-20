Contactless Food Drive for FeedMore WNY with a special appearance from Buffalo's Best Batman

× Expand Legislator Ed Rath Contactless Food Drive Event Flyer

Erie County Legislator Ed Rath and the BFLO Store teaming up to host a Contactless Food Drive to benefit FeedMore WNY, with a special appearance from Buffalo's Best Batman!

Drop off at the Eastern Hills Mall 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville, NY

Sunday, October 25 from 9am to 12pm

Items sought: PB&J, Canned food, including tuna, baby wipes and diapers

For questions call 716-858-8676