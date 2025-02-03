Cold-Blooded Critters

The Beaver Meadow Nature Center houses six turtles and four snakes as educational ambassadors for reptiles. Discover fascinating facts about ectotherms and endotherms, the characteristics of reptiles, native and non-native species, invasive species, and the various adaptations these animals possess to thrive in their natural habitats!

Presented by the Buffalo Audubon Society.

All Ages!

Registration is required. Registration begins January 25. Stop in or call 716-773-7124 to register.