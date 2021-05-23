Climb Out of the Darkness Walk for Postpartum Mental Health

× Expand Perinatal Mental Health Alliance for People of Color

Climb Out of the Darkness®, the world’s largest event raising funds and awareness of perinatal mood disorders, will hold a regional Climb Out of the Darkness in Buffalo on June 26th. Survivors of postpartum depression (PPD), anxiety, OCD and psychosis from all over the world, climb, hike or walk together at a local trail, mountain or park to symbolize their collective rise out of the darkness. These events will also raise funds for Postpartum Support International (PSI) a nonprofit organization focused on support resources and education related for perinatal mental health for new and expecting parents. PSI provides direct peer support to families, trains professionals and is working to make perinatal mental health a national priority.

All parents, families and friends are invited to participate in their local Climb Out of the Darkness®. In Buffalo, the event will be held virtually, June 26th at 10 am. Participants must register prior to the event at https://cotd-2021.causevox.com/team/team-buffalo. This event is Sponsored by: WNY Postpartum Connection, Inc, Silver Moon Sleep Consulting, Horizon Health Services.