Clarence Open Registration for Girl Scouts

Clarence Town Park 10405 Main St., Clarence, New York 14031
Clarence Girl Scout Registration Night
You're invited to this open registration night for Girl Scouts at the Clarence Clubhouse! $25 is the National Membership Fee and financial aid is available. Questions? Contact Linda at lindaz777@yahoo.com.
Please note: To ensure safety for all, please wear a mask and ensure proper social distancing measures are taken. Hand sanitizer will be available.
