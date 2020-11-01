Chiavetta's Drive-Thru Fundraiser for Danceability

to

Danceability 2365 George Urban Blvd., Depew, New York 14043

Join us for Chiavettas Chicken Dinner Fundraiser on Saturday, November 7th 4pm - 7pm.

$12.00 per dinner. Dinner includes chicken, side salads and a roll. Pre-sale orders by phone at (716) 651-0094 (leave a message if unanswered) or drive up on 11/7 until sold out.

About Danceability:

Danceability is a nonprofit dance studio for children and adults with special needs.

Info

Danceability 2365 George Urban Blvd., Depew, New York 14043
Food & Drink, For A Good Cause, Special Needs
716-651-0094
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Chiavetta's Drive-Thru Fundraiser for Danceability - 2020-11-07 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Chiavetta's Drive-Thru Fundraiser for Danceability - 2020-11-07 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Chiavetta's Drive-Thru Fundraiser for Danceability - 2020-11-07 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Chiavetta's Drive-Thru Fundraiser for Danceability - 2020-11-07 16:00:00 ical