Chiavetta's Drive-Thru Fundraiser for Danceability
to
Chiavettas Drive-Thru Fundraiser for Danceability
Chiavettas Chicken Dinner Fundraiser
Join us for Chiavettas Chicken Dinner Fundraiser on Saturday, November 7th 4pm - 7pm.
$12.00 per dinner. Dinner includes chicken, side salads and a roll. Pre-sale orders by phone at (716) 651-0094 (leave a message if unanswered) or drive up on 11/7 until sold out.
About Danceability:
Danceability is a nonprofit dance studio for children and adults with special needs.
Danceability 2365 George Urban Blvd., Depew, New York 14043
