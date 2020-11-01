Chiavetta's Drive-Thru Fundraiser for Danceability

× Expand danceability Chiavettas Drive-Thru Fundraiser for Danceability Chiavettas Chicken Dinner Fundraiser

Join us for Chiavettas Chicken Dinner Fundraiser on Saturday, November 7th 4pm - 7pm.

$12.00 per dinner. Dinner includes chicken, side salads and a roll. Pre-sale orders by phone at (716) 651-0094 (leave a message if unanswered) or drive up on 11/7 until sold out.

About Danceability:

Danceability is a nonprofit dance studio for children and adults with special needs.