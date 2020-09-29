Chef du Jour with Chef Steve Gedra from The Black Sheep

to

Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum 130 Main Street, Buffalo, New York 14202

Join us for a fun evening of cooking and fun as Chef Steve Gedra from The Black Sheep teaches us, virtually, how to cook a delicious meal! Your ticket comes with all of the ingredients you’ll need for dinner for two plus the chance to ask questions and interact with one of the best chefs in Western New York.

Cooking Classes, Online/Virtual Event, Workshops
716-655-5131
