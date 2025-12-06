× Expand Image provided by the Old Fort Niagara Association Experience the magic of the season at Old Fort Niagara's Castle by Candlelight on Dec. 6 & 13, with 18th-century demos, music, food & more!

Old Fort Niagara assumes a particularly festive air during the holiday season. Special activities kick off on Saturday evenings, December 6 and 13, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm, as the Fort presents Castle by Candlelight, a tour of the Great Lakes’ oldest building illuminated entirely by candles. Throughout the Castle, visitors will encounter members of the Fort’s 18th-century garrison demonstrating everything from quill pens to fur trading to traditional games of skill.

Twice each evening, the garrison turns out to perform a grand feu de joie (firing of joy), a rolling fire of muskets and cannons. Cooks demonstrate 18th-century holiday recipes, musicians play popular songs of the era, and a Recollet priest reads the Christmas story in Latin in the Fort’s 299-year-old chapel. Visitors to the event can make a holiday ornament and a bird feeder and enjoy Native American songs and stories.

Visitors can warm up and enjoy hot refreshments in the Fort's log cabin, which will be available for purchase. Menu items include bread pudding, soup, hot chocolate, coffee, and tea.

Admission to the event is $25.00 per person in advance and $30.00 at the door. Please note, general admission tickets are not valid for this fundraising program, and tickets for this event are non-refundable. All proceeds benefit Old Fort Niagara’s educational programs and the site's preservation efforts.