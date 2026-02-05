× Expand Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University Bring your own blanket, get cozy, and settle in for an afternoon of family fun!

The Castellani Art Museum is excited to introduce CAM Family Movie Day, a new monthly program designed to bring families together through the joy of cinema and art. On select Saturdays this spring, the museum’s Main Gallery transforms into a cozy screening space where families can enjoy films that celebrate creativity, imagination, and visual storytelling. Each screening connects to CAM’s mission of fostering creativity, curiosity, and cultural appreciation—making art come alive for all ages.

Duration: Approximately 90-120 minutes including brief intermission.

Spring Featured Movie Series

February 28: Harold and the Purple Crayon (2024) paired with drawing activities

March 28: My Neighbor Totoro (1988) with special movie inspired snacks

April 18 : Night at the Museum (2006) with behind-the-scenes museum tour with a museum curator

Cost: $15 per Family, $10 per Member Family, Free for EBT/ Museums4All (Please call us)