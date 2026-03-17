Butterfly Experience at the Botanical Gardens

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Flutter down to the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens and immerse yourself in the winged world of butterflies right here in Buffalo! Step into our Tropical Orchard, which will be home to hundreds of live butterflies from May 16 to July 19. Get up close and personal with a kaleidoscope of butterflies for an unforgettable experience that you won’t find anywhere else in Western New York. Plus, new this year, join us for a live Butterfly Release on select Saturday mornings! Enjoy exclusive early access to our conservatory, learn all about our butterfly friends, and help them take flight! This personal encounter requires special tickets that can be purchased here.

This summer, see the vibrant colors of butterfly species native to the U.S. like swallowtails, monarchs, painted ladies, red admirals, and so many more. Capture the magic of this special experience with selfies and photos of these beautiful creatures, all while learning about the important role that these pollinators play in our ecosystem along the way.

Pre-purchased tickets are highly recommended. The Butterfly Experience is free for Botanical Gardens members, but all attendees must have a ticket. Don’t miss out on this mesmerizing opportunity!

Adults – $21

Seniors 62+ – $19

Students 13+ – $19

Children 3-12 – $9.50

Children 2 & Under – Free, but must have ticket

Botanical Gardens Members receive free admission all day, every day! Remember to log into your account and be sure to show your membership card and ID at admissions! Only individuals and dependents listed on the membership qualify for free admission.

What to expect:

Please arrive with your E-tickets pulled up on your phone or printed and ready to be scanned.

Before entering the exhibit, you will be given a brief introduction reviewing our guidelines and expectations.

As you enter the space, you will find yourself in a 10’x5’ vestibule, which serves as a safety zone to ensure that the butterflies remain in their designated greenhouse.

You will be led into the greenhouse, a 1,200 square foot space filled with hundreds of butterflies, winding pathways, and tropical plants and fruits. Visitors are encouraged to take photos and selfies and capture the magic of the Butterfly Experience. Remember to move mindfully around the butterflies, and do not touch or hold them.

Once you’ve made your way through the space, you will exit through another vestibule to be checked for hitchhiking butterflies.

Visitors are encouraged to explore all 12 of our greenhouses and enjoy the beauty of the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.

Do’s and Don’ts when visiting the Butterfly Experience!

Do:

Read our FAQ and policies for a safe and enjoyable experience.

Wear comfortable shoes and clothing.

Bring a water bottle. Our greenhouse will be very warm, and it is important to stay hydrated!

Park in our free parking lot. There is additional parking along the Ring Road. Follow the signs!

Have your e-tickets pulled up and ready to be scanned at our admissions desk when you arrive.

Only purchase e-tickets directly from our website. You will be redirected to blackbaudhosting.com for an authentic ticket. Beware of scams and unauthorized ticket sales online.

Respect others. The Botanical Gardens is a public place, and while this is an exciting experience, it is important to be mindful of others and create the most enjoyable visit for everyone possible. Please review our Visitor Guidelines for more helpful information.

Take photos! Visitors are encouraged to take photos and selfies with the butterflies. Don’t forget to tag us @‌buffalobotanicalgardens!

Don’t:

Touch, feed, harm, catch or remove any butterflies from the exhibit. Removal of Butterflies and Moths is a Violation of USDA Regulations and may result in Civil or Criminal Penalties.

Disturb the plants, flowers, or food sources for the butterflies.

Run or move swiftly. Please walk carefully through the exhibit and refrain from running.

Forget to check your belongings and clothing for butterflies before you leave the exhibit!