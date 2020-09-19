Buffalo Parent & Caregiver Chat Sessions

October 8 & 22 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Buffalo Families! We are here to answer your questions and concerns on a wide range of topics including ...Transitions • Meltdowns • Time Management • Technology Needs • Guidance to Resources in Buffalo • And Any Other Topics, General Questions or Concerns!

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/91379417144?pwd=a1BTU3FLMUUyNUFzWHV3WW5KUElZQT09

Meeting ID: 913 7941 7144 Passcode: 894050 +1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

info@parentnetworkwny.org 716-332-4170