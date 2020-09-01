Bryant & Stratton College Drive-Thru School Supply Giveaway

× Expand Bryant and Stratton College School Supply Giveaway

Bryant & Stratton College is giving away 600 school supply kits to WNY students of all ages at its Amherst, Buffalo, and Orchard Park campuses. Each kit distributed at the socially distant, drive-thru pick up events will include school essentials like notebooks, folders, highlighters and more, and will be available on a first come, first serve basis, while supplies last. Whether students are in school or at home, Bryant & Stratton hopes that these kits will alleviate some of the stresses associated with a new academic year for their community.

Kits are appropriate for all academic levels, with one kit available to any kindergarten through college age student present at time of pickup. Additionally, all attendees of the event will be entered into a raffle to win $80 Raycon wireless earbuds.

Kits will be distributed outside the following Bryant & Stratton College campuses:

Amherst: 3650 Millersport Highway

Buffalo: 465 Main Street, Buffalo

Orchard Park: 180 Redtail Road