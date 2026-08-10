BOOtanical Bounce Party at the Botanical Gardens
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Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens 2655 South Park Ave., Buffalo, New York 14218
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Marketing Department
BOOtanical Bounce Party
Celebrate the season at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens BOOtanical Bounce Party! Enjoy a day of family-friendly fall fun featuring festive attractions, games, photo opportunities, and plenty of pumpkin-filled excitement, all surrounded by the beauty of the Gardens. Gather your family and friends for a gourd-geous autumn adventure you won’t want to miss!
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Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens 2655 South Park Ave., Buffalo, New York 14218
Family Program, Plants & Gardens