Book Sale and Basket Raffle
to
Boston Free Library 9475 Boston State Road, Boston, New York 14025
Lydia Herren
Boston Free Library
Friends of the Boston Library Book Sale and Basket Raffle
Monday, October 5th - Saturday, October 24th during library hours:
Monday 10-4
Tuesday 1-7
Thursday 10-4
Friday 1-5
Saturday 10-2
By Appointment
Large book sale of donated items: adult hardcover books, paperbacks, nonfiction, audiobooks, CDs, DVDs, and lots of children's books all priced between $0.25-$1.00.
To allow social distancing and proper cleaning, only one person or family unit will be able to browse the sale at a time. Call 716-941-3516 to schedule an appointment (scheduling will begin September 21st). Walk-ins will be welcomed based on availability.
Basket Raffle tickets will be sold for $5.00 per sheet of tickets or 5 sheets for $20.00. Tickets for the raffle will be sold from October 5th - October 24th with the drawing occurring on October 24th at 2:00 PM. You do not need to be present to win.