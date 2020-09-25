× Expand Lydia Herren Boston Free Library

Friends of the Boston Library Book Sale and Basket Raffle

Monday, October 5th - Saturday, October 24th during library hours:

Monday 10-4

Tuesday 1-7

Thursday 10-4

Friday 1-5

Saturday 10-2

By Appointment

Large book sale of donated items: adult hardcover books, paperbacks, nonfiction, audiobooks, CDs, DVDs, and lots of children's books all priced between $0.25-$1.00.

To allow social distancing and proper cleaning, only one person or family unit will be able to browse the sale at a time. Call 716-941-3516 to schedule an appointment (scheduling will begin September 21st). Walk-ins will be welcomed based on availability.

Basket Raffle tickets will be sold for $5.00 per sheet of tickets or 5 sheets for $20.00. Tickets for the raffle will be sold from October 5th - October 24th with the drawing occurring on October 24th at 2:00 PM. You do not need to be present to win.