× Expand Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens Enjoy BOGO Admission at the Botanical Gardens while the kids are off of school!

Stop by the Botanical Gardens during the holiday break from school and on December 28 for a BOGO Admission Day. Visitors will have a chance to enjoy the Poinsettia & Railway Exhibit a discounted rate!

Buy one admission and get one of equal or lesser value free (Botanical Gardens’ members and kids 2 and under are always free) and tickets can be purchased online!

Pre-purchased timed E-tickets are highly recommended to all visitors, including members, due to capacity limitations. Walk-ins may be turned away if capacity is surpassed. To maintain our capacity limit and the safety of both visitors and staff, we encourage visitors to limit their visit to 1-1.5 hours.

December 28

10am-4pm

Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Admission

Use Coupon Code BOGO

Members & kids under 3 are free!