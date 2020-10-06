BOGO Admission Day

Stop by the Botanical Gardens during the holiday break from school and on December 28 for a BOGO Admission Day. Visitors will have a chance to enjoy the Poinsettia & Railway Exhibit a discounted rate!

Buy one admission and get one of equal or lesser value free (Botanical Gardens’ members and kids 2 and under are always free) and tickets can be purchased online!

Pre-purchased timed E-tickets are highly recommended to all visitors, including members, due to capacity limitations. Walk-ins may be turned away if capacity is surpassed. To maintain our capacity limit and the safety of both visitors and staff, we encourage visitors to limit their visit to 1-1.5 hours.

December 28

10am-4pm

Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Admission

Use Coupon Code BOGO

Members & kids under 3 are free!

Info

Museum Event, Nature, Plants & Gardens
716-827-1584
