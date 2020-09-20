× 1 of 3 Expand Girls at Play by Play × 2 of 3 Expand Batting Practice × 3 of 3 Expand Boy In Baseball Card Frame Prev Next

Batter up! Put the science and math concepts behind baseball into action at the Big League Fun exhibit at The Strong museum. America’s favorite pastime comes to life in engaging and educational activities for the whole family.

Enter the announcer’s booth and give a play-by-play call of real game clips by adding sound effects to your recorded broadcast. Root for your favorite Major League Baseball team by creating your own baseball card featuring your team’s logo. Step up to the pitcher’s mound and find out how to perfect your pitch or take on the role of an umpire to make the right call. Master your swing with a digital screen displaying the ball’s trajectory and swing count.

Challenge yourself to trivia questions, learn how to calculate batting averages, and solve physics-themed questions. Interview fans, coaches, and players using a camera and green screen technology. Create your own ballpark experience by using props and costumes. Solve math and literacy challenges to help sell tickets and concessions.

Take pointers from a virtual first-base coach and react to game scenarios with different strategies. Learn tips for best body and glove positioning to help get the ball in the catcher’s pocket and try out different simulated plays to see if you made the game-saving catch.

Presented in the Fidelis Care Gallery. Exhibit developed by the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum in cooperation with and the express permission of Major League Baseball Properties, Inc.

The museum’s fall hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. All guests, including members, must have a ticket to enter the museum. Learn more at museumofplay.org/play-safe.