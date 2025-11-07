Baby Rave
Lancaster Library 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, New York 14086
Lancaster Library
Bring your baby or toddler and enjoy some EDM remixes of classic children's songs and dance, dance, dance with your child. Bring your own flashlights, water bottles, and costumes. Glowsticks will be provided. Caution: There will be flashing lights and loud-ish music. Registration is required and space is limited. Register by calling the library at 716-683-1120.
