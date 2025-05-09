× Expand Lancaster Library

Bring your baby or toddler and enjoy some EDM remixes of classic children's songs and dance, dance, dance with your child. Bring your own flashlights, water bottles, and costumes. Glowsticks will be provided. Caution: There will be flashing lights and loud-ish music. Registration is required and space is limited. Registration required: call 716-683-1120 or stop into the library.