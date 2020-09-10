The Baby & Me class at Explore & More is designed to support the developmental needs of young children through play! We will provide educator-led, hands on experiences for your child that will encourage their language, social, cognitive and physical skills, all while giving caregivers the opportunity to form friendships with each other. Join us for some discovery and fun for your little one!

For 1-2 year olds

Thursdays starting September 24th, 2020 – 9:00am – 10:00am

Cost: $12 per participant

Register in advance!