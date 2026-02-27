Au-Some Night: DinoFEST
Buffalo Museum of Science 1020 Humboldt Pkwy., Buffalo, New York 14211
Enjoy sensory-friendly dino and paleontology activities in a calm atmosphere with limited exhibit sounds throughout the Museum.
A limited number of sensory backpacks including sound dampening headphones, visual communication cards, and fidgets will be available upon request, along with dedicated quiet areas on the 1st and 4th floors and balcony. Space is limited to the first 300 tickets reserved; pre-registration strongly encouraged.
Supported by the Exceptional Education Department at Buffalo State University.
All ages
Tickets:
Members: Free
Nonmembers:
Cash: $23 per adult, $19 per child
Card: $23.69 per adult, $19.57 per child