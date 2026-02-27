Au-Some Night: DinoFEST

Enjoy sensory-friendly dino and paleontology activities in a calm atmosphere with limited exhibit sounds throughout the Museum.

A limited number of sensory backpacks including sound dampening headphones, visual communication cards, and fidgets will be available upon request, along with dedicated quiet areas on the 1st and 4th floors and balcony. Space is limited to the first 300 tickets reserved; pre-registration strongly encouraged.

Supported by the Exceptional Education Department at Buffalo State University.

All ages

Tickets:

Members: Free

Nonmembers:

Cash: $23 per adult, $19 per child

Card: $23.69 per adult, $19.57 per child