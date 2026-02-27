Amherst Christian Academy’s 50th Anniversary Easter Egg Hunt

× Expand Amherst Christian Academy

Amherst Christian Academy is celebrating 50 years of Christian education with a family-friendly community event you won’t want to miss. Join us for a festive Easter Egg Hunt and Anniversary Celebration filled with animals, prizes, food, and fun for all ages.

The Easter Egg Hunt will feature three age divisions: ages 2–4, 5–8, and 9–12, with many prizes awarded in each group. Children can enjoy visits with the Easter Bunny, baby animals, kangaroos, otters, and our real live Bunny Patch. A full petting zoo, face painting, games, balloons, music, and fellowship are all included with admission.

Additional activities include Joey Snuggles, animal feed cups, hayrides, and a large basket auction held indoors. Auction tickets will be available for purchase, including special large-ticket prize drawings.

Food will be available for purchase, including pizza, soda, chips, popcorn, and a discounted family pack option.

Event pricing:

Easter Egg Hunt – $6

Joey Snuggles – $10

Animal Feed Cups – $3

Hayride – $1

Popcorn – $2

Auction Tickets – $5 per sheet, 5 sheets for $20; large ticket items $5 per ticket

The auction will be held indoors, while the petting zoo and egg hunt will take place outside, so guests are encouraged to dress accordingly.

Come celebrate 50 years of Amherst Christian Academy with a day of wholesome family fun and community fellowship.