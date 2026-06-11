All Ages Summer Reading Program

× Expand Kenmore Library

This summer, you can earn the chance to win prizes while you read! The Kenmore and Kenilworth Libraries' Summer Reading program is available through ReadSquared -- download the app or go to kkny14.readsquared.com to register. This program is for all ages so everyone can get in on the fun!

Anyone who registers is automatically entered to win one of our grand prizes! They include:

Dinosaur magnetic tiles and a pop-up play tent for the Preschool category (ages 0-5)

A glow-in-the-dark dinosaur dig kit and dinosaur projection nightlight for the Child category (ages 6-12)

An inflatable dinosaur costume and a dinosaur chicken nugget pillow for the Teen category (ages 13-17)

A $50 gift card to Actual Books and two day passes to the Buffalo Museum of Science for the Adult category (ages 18+)

Winners in each category will be contacted by September 5.