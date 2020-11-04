Adoption/Foster Care General Information Meeting

November is National Adoption Month. If you are interested in learning more about Adoption & Foster Care, please join us on November 11 for The Foster Care & Adoption general information meeting which will be held online on Zoom.

Please email Anna at Acole@cfsbny.org for details on this virtual webinar.

Our general information meetings review the steps to become a foster/adoptive parent, the various different types of foster care and adoption, and a question & answer session regarding all aspects of foster care and adoption.

