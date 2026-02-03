716 Days at the Aquarium

Aquarium of Niagara 701 Whirlpool St., Niagara Falls, New York 14301

We're celebrating WNY during February break with another 716 Days! From Monday, February 16 through Friday, February 20, all admission to the Aquarium of Niagara is just $7.16! Beat the winter blues and enjoy our lowest admission prices of the year.

• No promo code needed; pricing is already reflected on tickets available 2/16-2/19.

• Discount is available both online and via walk-up ticketing, but guests are encouraged to pre-purchase tickets to avoid having to wait.

Animals, Aquarium, This & That
716-285-3575
please enable javascript to view
