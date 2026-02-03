716 Days at the Aquarium

× Expand AON

We're celebrating WNY during February break with another 716 Days! From Monday, February 16 through Friday, February 20, all admission to the Aquarium of Niagara is just $7.16! Beat the winter blues and enjoy our lowest admission prices of the year.

• No promo code needed; pricing is already reflected on tickets available 2/16-2/19.

• Discount is available both online and via walk-up ticketing, but guests are encouraged to pre-purchase tickets to avoid having to wait.