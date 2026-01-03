716 Days at the Aquarium

We're turning back the clocks and offering our lowest admission prices in SIX YEARS over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. From Saturday, January 17 through Monday, January 19, general admission will be just $7.16! That's 70% off the price of standard adult admission.This promotion is valid for both walk-up and online purchases (no promo code needed), but visitors are encouraged to get tickets in advance to ensure their spot.

Aquarium hours: Monday, Wednesday, & Thursday: 9AM-3PM Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, & Sunday: 9AM-5PM

Discount is available both online and via walk-up ticketing, but guests are encouraged to pre-purchase tickets to avoid having to wait.