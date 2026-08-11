6th Annual Rock the Block!

× Expand West Side Community Services

West Side Community Services is going to ROCK THE BLOCK for a sixth year! We're hosting our favorite annual party—on the street and in the backyard of 161 Vermont Street.

THIS IS A RAIN OR SHINE EVENT! Most activities will move inside if the weather is poor.

Join for FREE family fun on Vermont Street, including:

🫧 Foam party (wear something that can get wet)!

🏃🏾‍♀️ Inflatable obstacle course and *NEW* bungee run game

🎶 Party beats by DJ Tru Journey

🎉 Carnival games with prizes

🏒 Street hockey fun with the Buffalo Sabres youth hockey program

🧪 Animal ambassadors and biofacts from the Buffalo Zoo

🎈 Balloon art and face painting

🍦 $1 ice cream bars

✂️ Crafts and other fun activities hosted by a variety of community organizations

🎟️ Raffles, giveaways, and more!

Moneybags Dumplings and The Ice Cream Men will have lots of tasty food available for purchase. Ice cream bars will be only $1. Please bring cash if you wish to purchase ice cream!

ROCK THE BLOCK IS SPONSORED BY:

Producer: Rich's & Rich Family Foundation

Rock Stars: Office of Senator April N.M. Baskin, Give 716 donors and organizers (Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres Foundations)

Superfans: Good Neighbors Credit Union, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Neighborhood Health Center