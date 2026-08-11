6th Annual Rock the Block!
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West Side Community Services 161 Vermont Street, Buffalo, New York 14213
West Side Community Services
West Side Community Services is going to ROCK THE BLOCK for a sixth year! We're hosting our favorite annual party—on the street and in the backyard of 161 Vermont Street.
THIS IS A RAIN OR SHINE EVENT! Most activities will move inside if the weather is poor.
Join for FREE family fun on Vermont Street, including:
🫧 Foam party (wear something that can get wet)!
🏃🏾♀️ Inflatable obstacle course and *NEW* bungee run game
🎶 Party beats by DJ Tru Journey
🎉 Carnival games with prizes
🏒 Street hockey fun with the Buffalo Sabres youth hockey program
🧪 Animal ambassadors and biofacts from the Buffalo Zoo
🎈 Balloon art and face painting
🍦 $1 ice cream bars
✂️ Crafts and other fun activities hosted by a variety of community organizations
🎟️ Raffles, giveaways, and more!
Moneybags Dumplings and The Ice Cream Men will have lots of tasty food available for purchase. Ice cream bars will be only $1. Please bring cash if you wish to purchase ice cream!
ROCK THE BLOCK IS SPONSORED BY:
Producer: Rich's & Rich Family Foundation
Rock Stars: Office of Senator April N.M. Baskin, Give 716 donors and organizers (Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres Foundations)
Superfans: Good Neighbors Credit Union, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Neighborhood Health Center