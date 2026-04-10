6th Annual Bowling Event to Benefit the Ride for Roswell

× Expand Team Roswell Rollers

A popular fundraiser returns for its sixth year on Sunday, April 19, 2026, with all proceeds again benefiting the Ride for Roswell. A fundraising team called Team Roswell Rollers will host its 6th Annual Bowling Event at Tonawanda Bowling Center.

The past five bowling events collectively raised more than $31,000 to support cancer research at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Team Roswell Rollers invites interested community members to partake in any of the day’s scheduled events, donate gifts toward basket raffles or volunteer to assist any of the event activities. All event details plus a downloadable flyer are available at https://tinyurl.com/RoswellRollers2026.

The 6th Annual Bowling Event starts at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 27 inside the Tonawanda Bowling Center, located at 574 Young Street in Tonawanda, N.Y. Door prizes, a 50/50 drawing, gift card drawings, silent auctions and more than 50 raffle baskets with items generously donated from Western New York’s top establishments will be available for attendees. Participation for raffle baskets and gift card drawings will conclude at 4:30 p.m.

There will be two opportunities to participate in the popular Family and Friends Fun Bowl: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and again from 2 to 4 p.m. One session costs $25 per person or $130 for a group of six and includes two hours of open bowling, shoe rental, pizza, snacks, soda and random prize draws. Walk-in attendees are welcome; pre-registration and pre-payment are strongly encouraged and available at the Team Roswell Rollers webpage.

Team Roswell Rollers’ 6th Annual Bowling Event also begins with a tribute bowl called the 57-Frame Memorial Game, in honor of the special bond between the late Team Roswell Rollers member Mary Hayward and retired Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl linebacker Lorenzo Alexander. Mary passed away at age 57 from ovarian cancer; Lorenzo wore jersey #57 and advocated for ovarian cancer research and treatment. Those participating in the 57-Frame Memorial Game must raise a minimum of $57 and bowl 57 frames either individually or with colleagues. Team Roswell Rollers longtime member Fran Bax, a local bowling legend who achieved 69 perfect games throughout his career and once held a world record for best three-game set, will provide all 57-Frame Memorial Game participants with personalized instructions and video recordings for improved bowling skills. All participants also will receive chances to win special prizes.

Prior to 2024, Team Roswell Rollers called itself Team RPCS – Roswell Park Cessation Services. Since 2018, the team of volunteers raised more than $79,000 for the Ride for Roswell, with all proceeds benefiting cancer treatment and research.

Team Roswell Rollers aims to surpass last year’s most successful fundraising year of $15,000, with an ambitious goal of $20,000 for 2026. Additional upcoming fundraising activities include:

• Tuesday, April 28 – Trivia and Wine Tasting Night at The Winesmith in Buffalo

• Thursday, May 21 – Trivia, Bowling, and Basket Raffles at Mallwitz’s Island Lanes in Grand Island

• Week of June 1 – Specials at Figmor Café & Eatery in North Tonawanda

• Tuesday, June 2* – Buffalo Sports Trivia and Auction Night at Buffalo Sports Garden in Orchard Park (* will move to Wednesday, June 3 in the hopeful event of Buffalo Sabres playoff hockey)