16th Annual Fairy House Festival

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Our 16th Annual Artpark Fairy House Festival will be held on Saturday, June 20, from 11AM to 3PM. This years theme is "Under the Sea!"

Dancing along the Niagara River’s edge, the fairies could not help but gaze into the watery depths below. A turquoise river winds its way through the rocks to the lakes, making fairies of land and air long to frolic with their kin of the rippling waters. Word of invitation has spread through the lakes, the canals, along the river ways to the ocean, from the Niagara to the Eries through the Hudson and to the Atlantic. The river sprites have come to play, the lake fae peer out from lapping shores, the sea folk are weaving their way through the waves.

This summer wind your way through jellyfish and floating bubbles to follow the sea folk in their celebrations. Tour the homes of fairies, both land and sea, to discover what whimsical dwellings these fairies bring. Embark upon a magical marketplace with a bounty of precious keepsakes or forge your own enchanted objects. Find the lost sea shells and chest of treasure before the festival is through. Dance and make merry with the merfolk, selkies, kelpies, and water nymphs as siren song fills the air.

The fairies and the humans have brought their watery ways to Artpark to splash with glee. Come and join the jubilee with Fairies Under the Sea!

Set in Artpark’s Lower Park, the Fairy House Festival is an event filled with hands-on art activities and featuring a woodland tour of numerous Fairy Houses locally designed and built by professional Artists, families and community groups. All ages can delight in dancing with bubbles and wondering through the woods to find Fairy Houses.