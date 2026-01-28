Embrace Winter the Hygge Way

× Expand Shutterstock

Winter is long, no matter where you live. With the events of the holiday season behind us, there is no longer a distraction from the cold, dark days of winter. We are left to face days with fewer hours of sunlight and cooler temperatures, which can often leave us anxious and depressed. Thankfully, the people of Denmark who are forced to survive much harder winters than ours, have created a wonderful solution to get you through until spring arrives.

Hygge, pronounced hoo-ga, is a Danish concept that loosely translates to a cozy atmosphere that makes a person feel content and comfortable both physically and mentally. Imagine yourself coming in from a cold, wet day, putting on your favorite fuzzy socks and pouring yourself a bowl of hot soup that you enjoy in the presence of your family. You are not only warmer physically, but your spirits have brightened, too. Take some time to discover what makes you feel content and peaceful using some of these hygge ideas.

Create a Hygge Atmosphere—Fill your spaces with things that bring you happiness. To set a hyggelig mood, consider bringing peace to all your senses. Start with incorporating the soft lighting of candles, leftover holiday lights or the glow of a fireplace. Embrace your favorite scents with wax melts or diffusers. Play soft music or add sounds of calm like crackling fire or gentle rain. Warm up with cozy blankets or snuggle with family or fur babies. Whenever possible, bring in touches of nature—water, wood, sunlight or plants.

Embrace Hygge Activities—Winter doesn’t mean you should settle in front of the TV until spring thaw. In fact, you should try to disconnect from the digital world. Hygge activities include spending time in small groups of family and friends or recharging by yourself. Playing board games or putting together puzzles are very hygge. Crafts like pottery, coloring, bullet journaling, knitting, woodworking or anything you can do with your hands are also popular hygge activities. Getting outdoors on sunny days to hike, work in the yard or just sit in the sunlight helps to fight against the long winter days. Don’t forget to take some personal time each day to read, nap or take a long soak in the bathtub.

Spend Time in the Kitchen—Cooking and baking is very hygge. It not only nourishes your body, but spending quality time together and enjoying your creations with others, nourishes your soul. Appreciate the flavors of your favorite dishes and smell the deliciousness that fills your home. Pore through recipe books and scroll through Pinterest for comfort foods like soups, chili, roasts, baked chicken and hearty bread. Take time to indulge in fresh baked scones or muffins and stay warm with hot drinks like hot cocoa and teas, sipped from your favorite mugs.

Wrap Yourself Up in a Hyggelig Hug—Even in the warmer climates, the evenings and early mornings are chilly. Stay warm by layering with cardigans or hoodies and slip on fuzzy socks. If you head outdoors, be sure to have warm and waterproof boots, hats, lined gloves and hooded coats. On rainy days, pack your umbrella and waterproof jacket, as being wet and cold is the opposite of hygge. When you get home, shed the worries of the day and snuggle up in your comfy pajamas, cozy robe and slippers.

Continue Hygge Habits All Year Long—Hygge is about creating a lifestyle that supports comfort and well-being by finding joy in the little things. The slower pace of winter allows us to appreciate our surroundings, and practice gratitude and self-care. Fall back on your new hygge habits when life gets overwhelming and find strength in knowing that there is beauty in every season.

Pam Molnar is a freelance writer who works best in a hyggelig space. She enjoys writing about things that nourish our souls.