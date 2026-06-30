Eight Bargain Stops on Your Next Vacation

× Expand Shutterstock

A family vacation is meant to be a time to recharge, see new sights, and make memories with those you love. It is not expected that you max out your credit card to do so. In the past few years, the cost of family vacations has gone up exponentially. Instead of cancelling your plans, why not look for more budget friendly options?

No matter where you are visiting this year, you can always find something fun that fits your budget. Not sure where to start? Take a look at some of these ideas.

ATTEND LOCAL FESTIVALS

Check out the community pages for the area you are planning to visit. Summertime community calendars are filled with farmer’s markets, state and county fairs, car shows and food festivals, plus regional religious, folk and ethnic fests. Attending these events will give you a deeper dive into the culture of the city where you are vacationing than you would find by just visiting the tourist attractions.

× Expand Shutterstock

SEEK OUT LOCAL ART AND MURALS

Every community has artists unique to their area. Nashville, for example, has dozens of murals that are great photo stops. Phoenix has public art displayed in the Roosevelt Row Arts District. In New York, you can explore the public art installations in Central Park. In Philadelphia, you can explore Old City on the first Friday of each month for a variety of artists on display. An easy Google search will help you find art districts and festivals in the area you are visiting.

MUSEUM FREE DAYS

There are many ways to tour museums for free. If you are visiting museums on your trip or those within your state, check out their websites for free days. Your local library card might also allow you to enter the museums for free. Another way to get free or reduced admissions is to look at your bank and credit card websites. Bank of America, for example, has specific free weekend offers to more than 225 museums across the U.S.

× Expand Shutterstock

THE BEACH

If you are lucky enough to vacation near a beach (even if it’s a little bit of a drive), this is a great inexpensive day trip. Parking is usually free or nominal. Find out if the beach rents umbrellas, chairs or sand toys. If not, a local Walmart in a beach town is a great source for those things. Look for cheap eats at nearby food trucks or bring a picnic. Consider taking your family holiday photo while you are there to save money this fall.

WALKING TOURS

Many cities offer tours given by local experts. Tours vary by location but may include self-guided tours, food tours, historic tours, ghost tours or nightlife tours. FreeToursByFoot.com offers tours in 18 North American cities, but a simple Google search of walking tours in the city you plan to visit will bring you a long list of options. It’s a great way to see the city, get some exercise and people-watch along the way.

SCAVENGER HUNTS

If you enjoy walking tours, be sure to look up scavenger hunts in the city you are visiting. Large groups might enjoy breaking up into smaller groups for a little friendly competition. ScavengerHunt.com has interactive hunts for over 200 cities in the U.S. and Europe. Players explore the city on foot by looking for clues, answering trivia questions, solving riddles and taking pictures.

HISTORIC SIGHTS

No matter where you vacation this year, you are bound to find some historic sites nearby. Research battlefields, forts, historic homes, cemeteries, churches, temples, gardens, hotels, or memorials in the area you are visiting on places like TripAdvisor.com. The apps Clio—Your Guide to History and ExploreHere uses your location to guide you to local landmarks and historical sites.

RV CAMPING

They say that getting there is half the fun, but staying there might be even more fun. Look for unique places to camp through HarvestHosts.com. This membership plan offers dry camping hosting at over 5,000 wineries, farms, golf courses, museums, attractions and breweries in the U.S. If you are planning a trip to a theme park, many offer their own RV parking with shuttles to the parks.

Pam Molnar is a freelance writer and mother of three. Some of their best vacation memories include free activities off the beaten path.