Dad’s Basics, But Better: Easy Upgrades Every Dad Deserves

Father’s Day is the perfect opportunity to remind Dad that he’s worth more than just another tie or mug. It’s time to upgrade those everyday basics that he uses, loves, and might not even realize could be so much better. From comfy pillows to gourmet snacks, these gifts will take Dad’s routines from “meh” to “wow.” Here are some simple, thoughtful upgrades that’ll have him feeling like the VIP he truly is.

START DAD’S DAY STRONG

Every great day begins with a good night’s sleep, and Dad deserves to wake up feeling refreshed. Help him get there with Vant Pillows (vantpanels.com/products/vant-pillows-white-virtudown)—the luxury sleep upgrade he didn’t know he needed. Soft yet supportive, these pillows will help him catch those precious Zzz’s.

Once he’s up, get his morning rolling with a cup of premium Steeped Coffee (https://bit.ly/3EZRsqk). This isn’t your average coffee—think single-serve, mess-free brewing with rich flavor that’ll have him ditching the instant stuff for good. With Steeped Coffee, he can enjoy fresh, high-quality coffee every morning without any of the hassle.

LOOKING GOOD, FEELING GOOD

Whether Dad is off for a run or just running errands, he deserves gear that keeps him comfortable and active all day. Enter FlipBelt (flipbelt.com)—the hands-free solution to holding his essentials without the bounce. This sleek, snug belt will make sure he’s never fumbling for his keys or phone again, whether he’s jogging or just out for a walk.

For a little extra comfort, grab him some Bombas (https://bombas.com/) or Dr. Motion (https://amzn.to/4lyM1za) socks. These aren’t just any socks—they’re designed with extra cushioning, arch support, and compression, making sure Dad’s feet feel as good as they look.

And while we’re at it, let’s help him upgrade his wardrobe with True Classics wear (https://www.trueclassictees.com/). The fit is modern, the material is soft, and the price is just right for some easy yet stylish upgrades. A few new pieces can have him looking and feeling his best without much effort.

GIVE DAD SOME TASTY TREATS

Dad deserves more than just the standard chips and nuts. Let’s take his snack game to the next level with some healthy, salty, and sweet options.

The Only Bean (https://theonlybean.com/) offers crunchy, protein-packed edamame snacks that are perfect for munching without the guilt.

Barcart Snacks (https://shorturl.at/j8T4z) offers gourmet nut blends that’ll make Dad’s snack stash look as good as it tastes. These vintage-inspired blends are perfect for entertaining, or just keeping for himself.

For something a little more indulgent, try AlterEco (https://www.alterecofoods.com/collections) for a fair-trade chocolate experience. Whether it’s their rich dark chocolate bars or bite-sized truffles, this will definitely sweeten Dad’s day.

And for the ultimate sweet-and-salty combo, Chocolate-covered chips (https://shorturl.at/Dkif6) will hit all the right spots. A deliciously decadent treat that’ll have Dad snacking like a pro.

GET THE JOB DONE

Sometimes, the simplest tools can make the biggest difference in Dad’s enjoyment. Let’s make sure the things he loves are a little easier and a lot more fun with upgraded gear.

CutLux knives (https://www.cutluxe.com/) are the perfect addition to Dad’s kitchen. These high-quality, ultra-sharp knives make slicing and chopping a breeze, making meal prep feel like less of a chore and more of an art.

If Dad loves a good bonfire, then Pullstart Fire (https://shorturl.at/xBLu1) is a game-changer. No more struggling with wet wood or fumbling for kindling. With this easy-to-use fire starter, he’ll be able to get the fire going in seconds, whether it’s for camping or a backyard hangout.

TRY SOME LITTLE LUXURIES

Father’s Day is the perfect time to help Dad add some extra luxury to his daily routine. A few simple upgrades can make his day feel like an indulgence.

Start with some Dr. Squatch soap (https://amzn.to/42wvdjC). This natural, manly soap doesn’t just clean; it’s like a mini spa treatment every time he showers. It’s a simple way to turn his morning routine into something a little more special.

While you’re at it, why not give him a new portable charger? (https://amzn.to/3GcebzI) With all the things Dad has to juggle, staying charged on the go is essential. A sleek charger will make sure his phone (and his gadgets) never die when he needs them most.

And for those summer outings, a new cooler bag (https://amzn.to/44BxvR) is the perfect gift. Whether he’s headed to a picnic, beach day, tailgate, or just to work, this upgrade ensures that his drinks and snacks stay cold—and he’ll look pretty cool while carrying it too.

MAKE DAD’S ROUTINE FEEL ANYTHING BUT ROUTINE

You don’t have to get a random Father’s Day gift at the store. Think about what dad really uses and give him an upgrade so he feels special. After all, every dad deserves a little luxury in his routine—let’s give him the gift of better basics this Father’s Day.

Rebecca Hastings is a former elementary teacher who traded the classroom for writing when she stayed home with her three children. Passionate about authenticity, faith, and family, you can find her at RebeccaHastings.net and on Amazon. In real life, she can often be found typing words, driving her kids places, or wherever there is chocolate.