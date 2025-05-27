Creative Ways to Make Time for Reading This Summer

× Expand Shutterstock

The idea of reading in the summer sounds relaxing, but what happens when your kids aren’t interested in spending summer days reading books? There are creative ways you can get your kids reading, even when you’re busy or they don’t seem excited about reading.

Summer reading is a critical part of kids’ continued learning experiences. While the long break is wonderful in many ways, the lack of structured learning time can result in the loss of skills they worked so hard to gain during the school year. And it’s not just academic skills that are impacted.

Reading gives kids opportunities for many types of learning. From developing social skills such as empathy to helping kids understand the world around them, reading is a powerful tool. Reading also promotes the development of skills like imagination, creativity, and curiosity, all essential for success and lifelong learning.

While 96% of parents know that summer reading benefits their child, it can still be hard to make it happen. Here are creative tips to help your kids embrace summer reading.

START WITH YOUR LOCAL LIBRARY

Libraries are a fantastic resource to get creative about reading. Beyond just a trove of reading possibilities, many libraries offer summer reading programs geared to specific ages.

For example, some libraries offer teen programs where teens track their reading on an app and are automatically entered to win raffle prizes like gift cards or pizza parties. The more they read, the more entries they get. Other places have programs for young kids where they choose a book each week and track their progress on a display in the library.

Visit your local library to see what summer reading programs they offer for your child.

TRY A FAMILY BOOK CLUB

Each week, choose one book that the whole family will read. They can read it on their own or together. Be sure to give each family member a turn choosing a book, then have a weekly or biweekly book chat to talk about the book. Make it fun by having a themed dinner or snack and allowing each person to share their favorite parts.

CONNECT WITH A READING BUDDY

Encourage your child to read by pairing them up with a reading buddy. This could be an age-level peer, an older or younger sibling, or even a grandparent. The important thing is to set aside time each week for the pair to read together. This will help your child look forward to their reading time because they get to enjoy the book with someone else.

DECLARE RAINY DAY READING TIME

Rainy days make the perfect days for reading. Try building a reading fort with the couch cushions and blankets to create a fun, cozy space to curl up. Get a big stack of books and hide out in the fort or another cozy spot to read. This will have kids looking forward to rainy days and reading!

ROAD TRIP READING

Whether it’s a road trip or running errands, summer means time in the car. Make it fun by incorporating audiobooks. Instead of scrolling on devices or fighting with their sibling, make car time a special audiobook time that everyone can enjoy.

TAKE A BOOK THEMED VACATION

You can combine your summer vacation with a great book by taking a book-themed vacation. Choose a special book and visit where it took place or where the author is from.

You could read Anne of Green Gables for your trip to Prince Edward Island. New York City pairs perfectly with books like Eloise and From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler. Redwoods makes a great companion for a trip to Redwood National Forest. Your librarian or a Google search can help you find great book destinations.

MEET AUTHORS

There is something exciting about meeting the person who created a book. Check out libraries, local bookstores, and community events for author events near you. Read the book ahead of time and bring it with you for a fun photo opportunity and a great summer memory.

ALWAYS VISIT THE BOOKSTORE

While it is easy to order books online, there is something special about visiting a bookstore. Kids enjoy the opportunity to see the possibilities for all the things they can read. You can make it a weekly trip, stop in occasionally, or visit bookstores when you travel for a fun family tradition. Some stores even have summer reading games or free books for kids in the summer.

USE THE LIBRARY

Make the library a regular part of your routine. Get to know the librarians. Have a special library tote bag. The more comfortable your kids are in the library, the more likely they are to enjoy reading.

INSTITUTE FAMILY READING TIME

Set aside time every day for family reading. You can read to your children, everyone can read independently, or a combination of the two. The key is that everyone is enjoying books. This models good reading habits and shows kids that reading is not just connected to school. It is something enjoyable for a lifetime.

LET THEM CHOOSE ALL KINDS OF READING MATERIAL

Summer offers a great break from the structure of school reading. Give kids the chance to stretch their reading muscles and find things they enjoy by allowing them to pick what they read. This could be fiction, nonfiction, picture books, poetry, graphic novels, magazines, ebooks, or audiobooks. The most important part is that they are reading.

YOUR KIDS CAN ENJOY BOOKS ALL SUMMER LONG

When you give your kids a variety of opportunities to enjoy books, they are more likely to read. Be creative, talk about books, find new books, and read together. Summer is a great time for the whole family to read.

Rebecca Hastings is a former elementary teacher who traded the classroom for writing when she stayed home with her three children. Passionate about authenticity, faith, and family, you can find her at RebeccaHastings.net and on Amazon. In real life, she can often be found typing words, driving her kids places, or wherever there is chocolate.