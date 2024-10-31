YMCA Buffalo Niagara and FeedMore WNY Team Up to Fight Hunger

YMCA Buffalo Niagara is proud to partner with FeedMore WNY this holiday season to combat hunger and food insecurity in the community.

Throughout November, Western New Yorkers are invited to support this cause by donating non-perishable food items at any local YMCA. Additionally, YMCA Turkey Trot participants are encouraged to bring donations when picking up their race packets at the Independent Health YMCA from November 25-27. Donation bins will be available at the Delaware YMCA and inside the Buffalo Convention Center on Thanksgiving Day.

"FeedMore WNY appreciates YMCA Buffalo Niagara, WGRZ-TV Channel 2 On Your Side and the Western New York community for once again partnering on this important food drive to nourish our community members experiencing food insecurity. Last year, FeedMore WNY provided enough food for more than 16 million meals to our neighbors in need throughout Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. We can only do this because of the support of our community partners. We encourage everyone to participate in this food drive to assist individuals and families this holiday season and into the new year," Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY, said.

“YMCA Buffalo Niagara is proud of our annual collaboration with FeedMore and WGRZ-TV Channel 2 to promote equitable access to healthy food,” said Danielle Roberts, YMCA Vice President of Community Impact. “In the past 13 years, our dedicated supporters have contributed over 41,000 pounds of food to support FeedMore’s mission, and we look forward to significantly increasing this total with the community’s continued support.”

Donation sites include:

Delaware YMCA: 2564 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo

Independent Health YMCA: 150 Tech Drive, Amherst

Ken-Ton YMCA: 535 Belmont Avenue, Kenmore

Lockport YMCA: 5833 Snyder Drive, Lockport

Southtowns YMCA: 1620 Southwestern Boulevard, West Seneca

William-Emslie YMCA: 585 William Street, Buffalo

For more information, please visit YMCABN.org or visit any YMCA Buffalo Niagara location.