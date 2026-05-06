WNY Community Impact Collective Hosts Youth Workforce Program Focused on Real-World Skills

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WNY Community Impact Collective hosted its Level Up Lab: From Potential to Paycheck program on Sunday, May 3 at the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library, bringing together Buffalo youth for a hands-on workforce development experience focused on real-world skills, career readiness, and income pathways.

The event welcomed youth ages 7–16 alongside their parents and guardians, with full participation supported by eleven community facilitators.

Participants engaged in resume development, mock interviews, self-exploration, and an interactive challenge where they created and presented real-world solutions. The program emphasized hands-on learning, allowing youth to build conﬁdence through practical experience rather than traditional lecture-style instruction.

WNY Community Impact Collective was founded and developed by Amercia Morris, a Buffalo-based cultural steward. “As schools manage increasing demands and limited resources, programs like Level Up Lab provides additional support to help young people strengthen communication skills, explore career interests, and build pathways toward long-term success,” Morris said.

The initiative also addresses a critical gap in exposure to diverse income pathways. While many youths are familiar with traditional career routes, they often lack access to information about entrepreneurship, freelance work, and alternative income opportunities that contribute to long-term ﬁnancial stability. In many communities across Buffalo, young people have limited access to real-world career exposure and opportunities outside of traditional systems.

Throughout the program, participants received hands-on guidance from volunteers, supporting resume writing, interview preparation, and communication exercises, allowing for real-time skill development and immediate feedback.

“This made me feel more conﬁdent about getting a job and talking about my skills. I didn’t have that before,” said Josiah, 14, a participant from Buffalo’s East Side.

“This is bigger than just an event. Young people are often shown one path. We’re expanding that by giving them the tools to explore careers, entrepreneurship, and income opportunities so they can choose what works for them and build long-term stability,” Morris added.

WNY Community Impact Collective plans to expand its efforts through the RISE Program (Readiness, Identity, Skills, Empowerment), a multi-week cohort designed to deepen skill development, strengthen leadership, and support long-term ﬁnancial stability for youth ages 14–24. The next cohort begins May 23 on Buffalo’s west side.

The organization is actively seeking community partners, sponsors, and volunteers to support future programming and expand access to opportunity for youth across Buffalo.

For more information, visit www.wnyimpact.org or contact hello@wnyimpact.org.