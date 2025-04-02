Western New York Compassion Connection: A Center for Grieving Children and Families, Officially Opens

The nonprofit P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative is proud to announce the official launch of Western New York Compassion Connection: A Center for Grieving Children and Families, an expanded service for any origin of loss. Made possible by a $500,000 start-up grant from New York State, WNYCC is located at 3966 Walden Avenue in Lancaster, NY and provides a safe, serene place where children, teens and adults navigating the complexity of loss can connect through peer support groups, as well as partake in therapeutic and social activities to find hope, healing and understanding together. P.U.N.T. will also be utilizing its 712 Main Street office at Ansonia Centre to host WNYCC offerings in the downtown Buffalo area. In addition to a physical space, WNYCC is committed to being a force for education and outreach efforts within the community to promote grief literacy and sensitivity in homes, schools and workplaces.

“One hundred percent will be bereaved, and it is important to normalize conversations about grief and loss to better support those suffering the incapacitation and isolation that comes after the death of a loved one,” said Gwen Mysiak, Executive Director of P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative. Mysiak, who incepted the organization’s pediatric cancer loss “Ultimate Compassion” bereavement program in 2013 has evolved efforts over the last two years through the nonprofit’s work to step out in earnest as a community champion for broader, better grief support because they recognized the greater need.

Data obtained from the 2023 Childhood Bereavement Estimation Model/JAG Institute shows that 1 in 11 children in Erie Country will lose a parent or sibling by the age of 18. Bereaved children and adults are at higher risk of depression, anxiety, academic difficulties, substance misuse, as well as physical health problems and suicidal thoughts.

“The opening of Western New York Compassion Connection: A Center for Grieving Children and Families marks a major milestone for the Buffalo community, addressing a long-standing need for dedicated grief support services for children and families,” shared Deirdra Flavin, Chief Executive Officer of the National Alliance for Children in Grief. “Childhood bereavement is often underrecognized, yet its impact can shape every aspect of a young person’s life. This center offers more than just services—it creates a space where grief is understood, where peer support helps normalize the experience of loss, and where grief literacy is actively cultivated across the community. For families who have felt alone in their grief, having a dedicated place to turn is not only meaningful—it’s transformational. Congratulations to the entire team at the center for turning their vision into reality and for championing grief support as a vital part of community well-being.”

WNYCC has transformed a vacant 6400 square foot former daycare center into a beautiful haven where bereaved kids and families can come together in support of one another. Ongoing peer support groups are now taking place, with individual rooms dedicated to grieving families by age groups including Little Lanterns (ages 5-8), Pathfinders (age 9-12), Navigators (Teen), and rooms for young adults and parent/caregivers. Groups are led by volunteer peer support facilitators who are provided with extensive training from the center’s key clinical team members.

While WNY Compassion Connection is a physical place that provides solace from the storm of grief, the team is also building a robust outreach effort to make homes, schools, and workplaces more grief sensitive. Through a school-based program, professional trainings, educational workshops and a speaker series, the mission will be mobilized within the community to meet grievers where they are, and to help those that surround them in their daily lives better support them.

Upcoming program offerings of WNY Compassion Connection can be found at the newly launched website www.wnycompassionconnection.org and includes resources, schedules for ongoing family groups, child loss peer support groups by origin of loss, art and grief journaling workshops. The launch of the WNYCC speaker series on April 24th will bring in one of the nation’s top grief experts, Dr. Donna Schuurman, Senior Director of Advocacy and Training at the world renowned Dougy Center, to present “Ten Tips to Support Children and Families Who are Grieving.” This event will be free and open to the public.

Major funding for the creation of WNY Compassion Connection has been generously provided by: New York State, Paul A. Saffrin Foundation, W.H. Greene Foundation, Highmark’s Blue Fund, Erie County, Rich Family Foundation and the Tower Foundation. Several community partners have stepped up to help with renovations, furnishings and improvements to the Center including: Mader Construction, T-Mark, Dave & Adam’s, Pediatric Urgent Care of WNY, Lake Effect Furniture, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Northridge Nursery and Garden Center.

WNY Compassion Connection is a service of the public charity P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative (501c3) for any origin of loss and at no cost to those who access the programs. Some of the top grief centers in the country including Dougy Center, Judi’s House and Highmark Caring Place have been providing mentorship and guidance to ensure our region has a best-in-class center.

“We are aiming to build Western New York Compassion Connection to be a beacon of hope, healing and understanding for our region’s grieving hearts for generations to come,” Mysiak said.